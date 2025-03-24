Rick Ross Expands Empire with New Dental Practice

Rick Ross just took his business game to the next level—this time, in the world of dentistry! The hip-hop mogul has officially opened his first dental practice, teaming up with none other than the dentist behind his own famous veneers.

Rozay shared the exciting news on Instagram Thursday (March 20), posting photos from the grand opening.

“We did it @drmariomontoya! We began discussing this plan 3 years ago in Cali, Columbia and now we’ve opened our 1st dentist office in the U.S.!!” he wrote. “Everyone reading this, COME GET YOUR ‘BILLION DOLLAR SMILE’ in Sandy Springs ATLANTA now. Grateful for the opportunity to play a part in this ICONIC MOVE! Invest in your smile this year.”

Rick Ross isn’t new to making major money moves. Over the years, he’s built an empire with businesses in music, food, and beyond.

To start, Ross has been a powerhouse in the music industry for years. In 2009, he founded Maybach Music Group (MMG).

Beyond music, Ross has also dominated the fast-food industry. He’s a proud owner of multiple Wingstop franchises, turning his love for lemon pepper wings into a serious business. But he didn’t stop there—he expanded his fast-food portfolio by investing in Checkers & Rally’s, further proving his knack for smart investments in the restaurant industry.

In addition to food, Ross has also made moves in the luxury beverage market. As a brand ambassador for Luc Belaire, he frequently promotes the high-end champagne on social media, making it a staple in hip-hop culture. His influence has helped boost the brand’s visibility and popularity worldwide.

And if that wasn’t enough, Ross has also ventured into the beauty and wellness industry. He has invested in hair-care and hemp products, showing that he’s always looking for new ways to expand his empire.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.