Tampa Entrepreneur’s New Bra Design Is A Game-Changer For Women of All Sizes

A game-changing innovation in bra design has emerged from Tampa. Through clever engineering, one bra now adapts to three different sizes, part of a line that covers 253 size combinations using only 30 styles. The selection spans from 26AA to 48J.

After four years of testing and tweaking, the first products launched in April 2021. What began as a strapless bra and matching underwear quickly gained traction. Us Weekly took notice, naming it their “Best Strapless Bra.”

The idea struck Danielle Rushton during her time at Home Shopping Network. Working with intimate apparel, she spotted an opportunity to solve sizing problems. Her fix? Ditching traditional hooks for a new adjustable band design.

“I’ve been wearing bras since I was nine, and not once did I feel like they were truly made for me,” designer Danielle Rushton said to thatssotampa.com.

Actual customers helped shape every design decision. The team collected insights through extensive wear tests, tweaking both fit and comfort based on real feedback. The flexible design tackles a common headache, bodies naturally change, but bras don't. This clever system moves with these normal changes, helping women avoid buying new bras constantly.

Nordstrom has picked up these innovative pieces. A utility patent granted in November 2022 opened doors for broader distribution and product growth.

Tampa’s startup scene played a key role in the success. The brand grew through Embarc Collective, a local startup hub that supported the project from the beginning.

Sales have been impressive. The company is looking to expand into new clothing categories while growing their retail presence.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.