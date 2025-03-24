Tampa Ranks High in Southern Living’s Best Cities List

Southern Living magazine rated Tampa as number 18 on their 2025 Best Cities in the South list, recognizing the city’s achievements in sports, MICHELIN-starred restaurants, and beautiful waterfront areas.

The city’s sports fans are still relishing the Bucs’ Super Bowl LV win in 2021, while hockey fans celebrate the Lightning’s back-to-back Stanley Cup victories. The food scene got a major boost when four restaurants, Rocca, Koya, Lilac, and Rooster & the Till, picked up prestigious MICHELIN stars.

A 2.6-mile path stretches along the Hillsborough River, connecting parks and cultural venues. The trail leads to Curtis Hixon Park, which hosts hundreds of events year-round.

Ybor City, with its brick streets and deep Cuban roots, has been a National Historic Landmark District since 1885. This historic neighborhood feels like stepping back in time.

Adventure seekers head to Busch Gardens to tackle Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest hybrid roller coaster. Nearby, the Florida Aquarium’s huge coral reef exhibit is home to thousands of marine creatures.

Downtown keeps growing with Water Street Tampa, a massive $3.5 billion development spanning 56 acres. Meanwhile, Tampa International Airport keeps impressing travelers, ranking second in North America for customer satisfaction.

Across the bay, St. Petersburg grabbed the seventh spot on the list, featuring attractions like the Salvador Dalí Museum, which houses the biggest collection of the artist’s work outside of Spain.

The rankings come from Southern Living’s South’s Best Awards, a yearly reader poll that’s been highlighting the region’s top spots since 2017.

