This Day in Hip Hop and R&B History: March 24

March 24 is not just any average day. Over the years, it has hosted many important events, including the birthdays of icons and the release of genre-defining music. American singer Nivea, who shot to fame after featuring on rapper Mystikal’s 2000 No. 1 hit “Danger (Been So Long)” was born on this day in 1982. She went on to release four albums, Nivea (2001), Complicated (2005), Animalistic (2006), and Mirrors (2019), with moderate chart success.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has hosted some significant Hip-Hop and R&B albums and single releases:

1992: American Hip-Hop group Arrested Development dropped their first studio album, 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of… through Chrysalis Records and EMI. The album was met with a largely positive reception, peaking at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 7 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

Some of Hip-Hop and R&B’s significant cultural moments are associated with March 24:

2009: Music icon Prince launched the website Lotusflow3r.com to promote the release of his triple album set featuring “Lotusflow3r,” “MPLSound,” and “Elixer.” The platform ran for just one year before it shut down.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 24 has heralded significant transformation and challenges in the Hip-Hop and R&B scene:

1997: American R&B and Soul singer Harold Melvin died aged 57. The crooner rose to prominence in the 70s as a member of the Philadelphia group Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, with whom he scored a No. 1 hit with the 1972 song “If You Don’t Know Me by Now.”

As Hip-Hop and R&B evolve, March 24 will remain etched in fans’ memories. This day not only marks the release of several best-selling releases in these genres but also commemorates events that have had a remarkable cultural impact.