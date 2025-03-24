This Day in Top 40 History: March 24

March 24 was a pivotal moment for Top 40 music history. Pop stars graced the stage at the March for Our Lives rally, while numerous others performed in front of cameras due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many superstars performed on March 24, including:

2004: Pop stars Beyonce, Alicia Keys, and Missy Elliott performed at the FleetCenter in Boston, Massachusetts. This event showcased three formidable Top 40 female artists, making it a significant occasion.

2023: Pop king Harry Styles was able to perform live again after the COVID-19 pandemic when he took the stage at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The former One Direction singer, known for his flashy style, became one of the hottest pop stars with hit songs such as "Over Again" and "Sign of the Times."

Cultural Milestones

When pop icons participate in rallies or benefits and share their narratives, their message strongly influences culture.

2018: Ariana Grande sang “Be Alright” at the March for Our Lives protest rally in Washington, DC. This rally, in which performers across the nation participated, was in protest against gun violence. Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus also performed at this rally.

2022: Megan Thee Stallion and her management company, Roc Nation, partnered with Times Studio to make a docuseries. This series showcased her challenges as she opened up about her personal life to the public, conveying a powerful message about the importance of resilience in overcoming obstacles to achieve goals.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On March 24, there were some incredible performances, including:

2009: Pop diva Britney Spears delivered an incredible performance at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC, alongside the Pussycat Dolls.

2010: Superstar Lady Gaga performed at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne during her Monster Ball Tour, performing there from March 23 to April 9.

2023: Kane Brown thrilled fans at the Lexington Theater in Lexington, Kentucky. Brown is known for his pop/country music, with hits such as "One Thing Right" and "Good as You."

Industry Changes and Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the music industry hard with canceled shows and performances:

2020: With concert venues shut down due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, many artists made videos of themselves performing, including Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit singing “24 Frames.” Isbell plays across genres, including pop.

2020: Khalid had to delay his Asia tour due to the global pandemic. Many artists and festivals canceled events during the early stages of the pandemic, looking to reschedule soon. However, it took almost a year before live shows returned, and even then, they were held with social distancing measures.

2022: Pop queen Cardi B appeared on Nickelodeon's Baby Shark's Big Show. She guest starred as Sharki B, alongside her husband, who voiced Offshark, and their young daughter, who voiced Kulture Shark.

Top 40 musicians and performers constantly evolve their music, branching into other genres or appearing on television shows. They also advocate for others, and people pay attention when a superstar sends powerful messages.