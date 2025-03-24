Waterfront Music Festival Returns To Mahaffey Theater

The Mahaffey Theater brings back Party On The Plaza for its 6th year on April 6. Running from 4 to 7 p.m., this outdoor festival raises money for Tampa Bay students’ artistic development.

Music comes from The Landsharks Band, known for their Key West shows with Jimmy Buffett. As waves splash against the shore, people can stroll between local food trucks and drink stations spread across the waterfront grounds.

Through the Bill Edwards Foundation’s efforts, this event supports the Class Acts Youth Educational Performance Series. Since 2011, this program has brought theater to 100,000 kids throughout Tampa Bay.

Two major media partners, WUSF Public Media and WMOR, back this outdoor festival. Three local favorites, Saucin’ Wings, Bellies Street Food, and Nikki’s Sweets Shop, will dish out their best food.

People should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. VIP tickets, costing $125, include better seating areas, free parking, private restrooms, free snacks, and a premium drink.

Those who buy tickets before March 28, pay only $25. Waiting until the day of costs $35 at the gate.

