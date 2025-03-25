Lizzo Calls Up Yung Miami to Clarify Comment About Her Weight

Lizzo doesn’t waste time when it comes to clearing things up—especially when it’s about her body. So, when she caught wind of a comment Yung Miami made about her weight, she went straight to the source.

During a recent sit-down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, the former City Girls rapper got real about the pressure women face to get surgery. When asked if she thought women were pushed into it, Miami didn’t hesitate: Absolutely. She pointed out how people criticize women no matter what they do—whether they choose surgery or stay natural—and brought up Lizzo’s recent weight loss as an example.

“I’ma just use Lizzo for example,” Miami said. “Everybody was all, ‘Oh my God, she’s so fat!’ She looks so good now, and now it’s like, ‘Oh my God, ew! She need to stop!’ Pick a side.”

But Lizzo wasn’t quite sure what Miami meant by that “ew”—so, naturally, she called her up during a livestream to get some clarity.

“Before you lost the weight, people would be like she should lose weight, she too fat, that shit not cute, that’s what I was pertaining to,” Miami explained.

Lizzo, always one to find the humor, giggled, “I thought you were saying I was too little.”

Miami clarified: “Everybody says you look good, but then you have the five percent that say she looks better fat. You can’t make nobody happy and they always got something to say when it comes to women’s bodies.”

Lizzo got it. She agreed. And just like that, what could’ve been a misunderstanding turned into a moment of mutual understanding.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.