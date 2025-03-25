Tampa Airport’s $11 Billion Economic Impact Drives Big Expansion Plans

Tampa International Airport generates $11 billion for the local economy yearly while handling more than 25 million passengers through its terminals, according to outgoing CEO Joe Lopano.

The busy airport creates 81,000 jobs throughout Tampa Bay. Construction began on a huge $1.5 billion terminal expansion last December, kicking off the final stage of TPA’s master plan.

“Not surprisingly, 70% of our total traffic comes from Hillsborough and Pinellas (Counties). So, when people talk about regionalism and trying to act regionally – this is a major regional asset,” said Lopano, reported by St. Pete Catalyst.

Global connections have grown dramatically since 2011, expanding from just five international routes to 21 destinations today. New flights to Bogota begin March 30, while Amsterdam service will open up paths to India and Middle Eastern cities. Summer travel gets a boost when Canadian airlines start Vancouver flights on June 14.

Spring break travelers have taken over TPA this month. Staff expect 3.3 million visitors between March and early April, with busiest days seeing up to 90,000 people pass through.

By 2028, the massive new Airside D terminal will create 600,000 square feet of space. This expansion allows TPA to serve 35 million passengers annually by 2037, a 40 percent increase in capacity.

Budget projections show the self-sustaining airport’s operating revenue reaching $470.7 million next fiscal year, growing $48 million from 2024.

Work continues on phase two upgrades through 2025, adding express curbsides and the 35-acre SkyCenter development. These changes are part of a $2.5 billion plan targeting three priorities: reducing traffic, supporting growth, and adding flights.

To the south, TPA wants to add routes to Sao Paulo and Lima. This expansion matches Tampa Bay’s rapid growth as one of America’s fastest-growing regions.

