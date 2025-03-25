Tampa Launches $3.2M Aid Program for Hurricane-Damaged Homes

Starting March 24, Tampa will give out $3.2 million to repair homes damaged by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The help comes at a time when many residents are dealing with growing repair bills.

Families could get up to $20,000 in combined help: $10,000 for insurance costs, $5,000 for mortgage help, and $20,000 to fix storm damage. The city hopes to help as many people as possible with these funds.

To get help, a family of four needs to make less than $133,700 per year, that’s 140% of the area’s average income. Most of the money will help those who need it most, split between families making half or less of the average, and those making up to 80%.

“I’ve met with so many of these families,” said City Council member Luis Viera to Bay News 9. “I’ve had about a dozen community meetings and town halls in the north Tampa area just to talk to people. I visit people at their home, talk to them about what is happening in their lives, and we are still not done with the hell that these families are going through.”

The money comes from the State Housing Initiatives Partnership. With the maximum payments, around 160 families could get help rebuilding their lives.

People wanting to apply must show proof their main home was damaged by the storms. They can apply online starting at 8 a.m. on March 24.

Two meetings will explain how to apply: one in Seminole Heights on March 25, another in New Tampa on March 27. City workers will explain what’s needed and what papers to bring.

Before applying, get together bills, damage photos, and proof of income. A quick pre-application starts things off, then you’ll need to show more paperwork later.

This help focuses on Tampa’s worst-hit areas where people still can’t live in their homes. The city keeps asking for more money to help everyone recover faster.

