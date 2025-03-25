Water Street Tampa Announces Food Festival With 20 Restaurants for This April

A delicious feast awaits at the Taste of Water Street festival, bringing together Tampa’s best restaurants and bars on April 16. The event runs from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. in the heart of downtown.

The 21-and-up celebration spreads across the outdoor areas of the $3 billion Water Street project. Guests need to buy tickets ahead of time and show valid ID to prove their age when entering.

This event marks a big step for the 50-acre downtown makeover, which got its WELL Design & Operations certification in 2019. People who get the newsletter can grab tickets first.

Food lovers will enjoy dishes from local favorites, Anchor and Brine, Ash, Boulon Brasserie & Bakery, and The Pearl, as they serve up their best items. Live music plays while people walk around and try different foods throughout the night.

The event helps support Feeding Tampa Bay food bank, though they haven’t said how much will be donated.

Following last year’s hit event, where people packed the streets trying different foods, the 2025 festival keeps the same popular setup with food stands placed between buildings.

Food options range from fresh seafood to spicy Mexican dishes. Each restaurant brings something special to the neighborhood’s food scene.

This gathering shows how far the area has come from its empty beginnings. What used to be vacant lots now features busy apartments and popular hotels reaching into the sky.

Water Street fits right into Tampa’s dream of creating streets where people can walk around shops and restaurants. Connected walkways link all the dining spots, making it easy to get around.

While they haven’t shared exact ticket numbers, previous sold-out events suggest you should act fast when sales start. Those wanting to attend this popular spring event shouldn’t wait to buy tickets.

