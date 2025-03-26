East Lake Library Plans Second Floor Addition to Handle Growing Needs

The East Lake Community Library, which serves a population of 33,000, is ready for a long-awaited expansion to further cater to its populace. Though it serves more than 75,000 visitors a year, the library, established in 1996, operates within only 8,900 square feet — among the smallest libraries in Pinellas County. On Apr. 12, the library will host a “Spreading Our Wings” Family Celebration to unveil plans for the expansion and raise support for the initiative. The event runs from 10:30am to 3pm.

Library Director Lois Eannel has long emphasized the need for more space. The current facility’s limitations have kept the collection stagnant at 40,000 items for over a decade. The planned expansion, funded by Pinellas County, will add a second floor designed to improve accessibility and energy efficiency, quiet study areas, expanded seating, and upgraded rooms for educational programs and community events. “It’s important to prioritize what needs to be done,” Eannel said. “Everyone has a wish list, including me, and we have to see what we can do.”

The project’s design phase will begin in October 2026, and community involvement will be crucial. The library foundation also seeks donations to offset a $12,000 to $15,000 annual revenue loss from eliminating book fines.

Beyond books and reading material, the East Lake Community Library also does passport applications, live-scan fingerprinting, 24/7 materials locker, food pantry, tech assistance, and much more. The library’s status as a community hub is further cemented through its ongoing work around “Gizmos & Gadgets” and other health and wellness programming.

The April event will feature food, face painting, and live music, providing an opportunity for families to contribute to the future of their library in a fun way. The future generations of East Lake are so lucky that with a strong growth and community engagement history, the East Lake Community Library is poised to spread its wings and be of better service to them.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.