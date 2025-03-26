Why the Russo Brothers’ ‘Electric State’ is Making Marvel President Kevin Feige Nervous for New Avengers Movies

The Russo Brothers are known as the masterminds behind some of the most epic Marvel films, particularly Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Their ability to weave all the diverse characters’ story arcs into one storyline that’s not only entertaining but also loyal to the source material has made them legends in the world of superhero cinema.

After Endgame, the brothers worked on other projects but announced during San Diego Comic-Con last year that they would return to direct the two upcoming Avengers movies: Avengers: Doomsday, slated for a 2026 release, and Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled to premiere the following year.

However, following the lukewarm reception to Joe and Anthony Russo’s latest film, The Electric State, Marvel President Kevin Feige is reportedly nervous about handing the reins to the brothers for the MCU’s upcoming Avengers movies.

Is Kevin Feige Rethinking Hiring the Russo Brothers?

Movie Web reported that, according to a source, Feige is rethinking whether the Russo brothers can revive the MCU’s glory days. It’s no secret that the MCU has had its share of hits and misses with recent films, and a lot is riding on Avengers: Doomsday.

The source added, “I hear Feige and Marvel are getting concerned after seeing how poorly The Electric State was received and are starting to reconsider whether rehiring the Russos was a mistake.”

Outside of the MCU, the Russo brothers haven’t seen much success, with the exception of 2022’s critically and commercially successful Everything Everywhere All at Once. (Though, to be fair, they only served as producers, so it can’t be entirely credited to them.) Their Apple TV+ crime drama Cherry and Netflix’s The Gray Man both received negative reviews. Now, The Electric State has become the worst-reviewed film of the brothers’ career, with a mere 16% on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere on May 1, 2026. Robert Downey Jr., whose portrayal of Iron Man is credited with launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is returning—this time as the villain, Victor Von Doom (a.k.a. Doctor Doom). Perhaps Downey’s star power and loyal fanbase will help reassure Feige and Marvel Studios that audiences will still flock to see the upcoming Avengers movie.