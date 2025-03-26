Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: March 28-March 30

The Tampa Bay area in Florida offers a weekend’s worth of food, music, and holiday activities. From wine and cider tastings to live music and themed celebrations, there’s something you’re sure to enjoy. Step back in time at the Renaissance Festival, enjoy a night of bikes or brews, or celebrate at one of the seasonal festivities.

Wine and Cider Festival

What: Wine and Cider Festival

Wine and Cider Festival When: Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Keel Farms, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free admission and parking

Enjoy a day of wine, cider, and community at the Keel Farms Wine and Cider Festival, presented by Plant City Kiwanis. You can explore a variety of tastings, delicious food, and local vendors. Upgrade your experience with a $35 preorder ticket ($40 on the day) that includes four tastings, a food truck sampling, and a $10 donation to Kiwanis. The festival supports local initiatives, such as collecting new books for Head Start and toys for the Christmas Angel Project.

Tampa Bay Bike Night

What: Tampa Bay Bike Night: St. Patrick’s Day Theme

Tampa Bay Bike Night: St. Patrick’s Day Theme When: Friday, March 28, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, March 28, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. Where: Tampa Bay Harley-Davidson, 9841 E. Adamo Drive, Tampa

Tampa Bay Harley-Davidson, 9841 E. Adamo Drive, Tampa Cost: Free

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style at the St. Paddy’s edition of Tampa Bay Bike Night . Enjoy three hours of high-energy fun featuring a 12-class bike show by Full Throttle, free green beer, a Best Dressed in Green contest for a $200 H-D gift card, and Pot of Gold specials. Rock out to live music by Bay Tripper, check out vendors, grab great food, and enjoy lucky giveaways. DJ Brian Akin and co-hosts Fran Haasch Law Group promise a fun-filled night.

2025 Bay Area Renaissance Festival

What: 2025 Bay Area Renaissance Festival

2025 Bay Area Renaissance Festival When: Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Main Entrance, 12838 Auton Road, Dade City

Main Entrance, 12838 Auton Road, Dade City Cost: Tickets start at $18.07

Step back in time at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival‘s final weekend, where history comes to life with jousting, live performances, and artisan demonstrations. With 12 stages and performances by over 100 costumed performers from across the globe, the festival provides sights for young and old alike. Savor period-inspired food such as Dragon Eggs and Freeze Dried Candy while shopping from more than 100 artisan vendors. Don’t miss exciting new presentations, including the Madd Hatter Side Show, Haywire Circus, and the beloved Washing Well Wenches.

Other Events

This weekend offers a variety of events for all interests, from family-friendly celebrations to live music and local festivals. Whether you’re looking to enjoy seasonal activities or live entertainment, there are plenty of opportunities:

Easter Family Fun Day : Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at North Tampa Church of Christ, 3611 E. County Line Road, Lutz

Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at North Tampa Church of Christ, 3611 E. County Line Road, Lutz John’s Pass Seafood Festival: Friday, March 28, through Sunday, March 30, 2025, at John’s Pass Village and Boardwalk, 12902 Village Blvd., Madeira Beach

