This Day in Top 40 History: March 26

There were several notable award winners at the Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards held on March 26, 2024, including Tones and I and Peach PCR. There were also some fun performances by Bad Bunny and the K-pop girl band BLACKPINK on this day in Top 40 music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Madonna to Ariana Grande and Adele, March 26 had some great milestones, including:

2019: Ariana Grande opened her Sweetener world tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Special guests Normani and Social House joined this now multi-award-winning performer.

Ariana Grande opened her Sweetener world tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Special guests Normani and Social House joined this now multi-award-winning performer. 2023: Pop star Adele announced that she would extend her Las Vegas, Nevada, residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with 34 new Weekends With Adele shows. She is known for chart-topping hits such as “Hello” and “Set Fire to the Rain.”

Cultural Milestones

March 26 marks a date when artists from Australia and New Zealand have had a global impact on the music industry:

2024: Other Australians to win included pop singer Peach PRC for the Best Single for "Perfect For You" and DJ and songwriter Dom Dolla for Best New Artist.

Notable Recordings and Performances

We saw some outstanding performances on March 26, including:

2024: Puerto Rican-born singer Bad Bunny performed at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, as a stop on his Most Wanted 2024 Tour. His Latin-influenced songs include "Yo Perreo Sola" and "SOLO DE MI."

Puerto Rican-born singer Bad Bunny performed at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, as a stop on his Most Wanted 2024 Tour. His Latin-influenced songs include “Yo Perreo Sola” and “SOLO DE MI.” 2024: Pop superstar Nicki Minaj played to a sold-out show at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The “Super Freaky Girl” singer performed in Charlotte for the first time since 2015 as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Artists and musicians often face personal challenges and changes that can affect their lives and the culture around them:

2022: New Zealand pop star BENEE canceled her Australian show at the Red Hill Auditorium in Perth, Western Australia. She wrote a message to her fans apologizing for cancellations due to a COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand, issued refunds, and promised to return to performing once it was safe to do so.

March 26 was a notable day in Top 40 music with awards, major performances, and fun concerts. Seeing music live helps brighten the world as fans share songs and dance with other like-minded people.