Ed Sheeran Admits He’s “Always” Trying to Write Songs for Rihanna

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Ed Sheeran and singer Rihanna during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently shared his thoughts on always trying and wanting to write for one of everyone’s favorite artists, Rihanna. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the songwriter stated that he feels Rihanna has “the best taste.”

Did you know one of Sheeran’s top songs was written with Rihanna in mind? That’s right, during the interview he admitted that Shape of You was a song he considered giving to her but ultimately decided to keep the song for himself.

Will Ed Sheeran Ever Get to Write for Rihanna?

“I think, out of any musician, Rihanna has the best taste out of anyone. She always picks just really, really great songs,” said Sheeran. At the time of writing the song, Sheeran says he didn’t think the song fit him entirely. “I had to get my head round it, though, because I very much wrote it with someone else in mind.”

Sheeran has a very extensive catalog of songs that he’s written over the years for both him and other artists in the business. But, he still feels that Rihanna is one of those people he always has in mind when writing.

“Every single album that I’ve ever done, I’ve always gone to write, on the side, ‘Let’s try and write a song that we can pitch to Rihanna.’ Like, ‘Love Yourself,’ the one I did for Bieber, was originally Rihanna in mind… I promise you, there’s so many songwriters out there that their best song came from trying to write a Rihanna song.”

Rihanna has not released an album since her 2016 banger, Anti. Many have been waiting for a new album and new music from Rihanna but we’re unsure if she will ever come back to the music industry. But, if she does, then maybe an Ed Sheeran song would do just right!

During his career. Sheeran has written some of your favorite songs but you may not know. A few songs under his catalog include: Little Things by One Direction, Love Yourself by Justin Bieber, Dark Times by The Weeknd, Parallel Line by Keith Urban, and Eastside by Benny Blanco.

