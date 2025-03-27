Gronkowski Donates $315,000 to Tampa Bay Hurricane Recovery

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski donated $315,000 to support hurricane recovery efforts in the Tampa Bay area on Monday through his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and presented it to the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund, reinforcing his strong ties to the community he once represented.

“Giving back to the community has always been instilled in me since my days playing with the New England Patriots. When I became a Buccaneer, I brought those values with me,” Gronkowski said. “I will always have a special place in my heart for Tampa Bay, so it was important for me to help out after the devastating storms this area has faced. I know our community will be even stronger!”

The donation will support a wide range of recovery initiatives in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. These include disaster preparedness kits for vulnerable families with newborns, generator installations at critical response centers, and repairs to facilities that serve neurodiverse children and young adults. Money will also support foster youth who have been impacted by the storms and to help provide food to displaced families and residents in homes that sustained extreme damage.

Gronkowski, who received much praise in his NFL career on and off the field, said it was vital to stay committed to helping those in need—the quality he brought from playing with the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This latest contribution is part of GRONK’s post-football legacy as he continues to inspire and uplift communities by providing targeted, meaningful support in times of crisis.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.