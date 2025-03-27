Marvin Sapp Trends After Locking Church Doors, Asking Congregation for $40,000

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 30: Marvin Sapp attends the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at FLOURISH Atlanta on March 30, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is trending after a video surfaced on social media of him asking his congregation for money. In the video, Sapp is seen requesting his church to help him raise $40,000 to hit a goal.

The video shows him challenging those in the church and watching online to donate a “small seed” of $20 each to help them hit the $40,000 goal. However, there is one part of the video that has social media going into a frenzy.

“Close the doors,” says Sapp to the church ushers. He repeats it before requesting the money, “Ushers, close the doors. We’re all leaving at the same time.” It’s not clear when this church service took place, but social media is not happy with the video.

Sapp then looks to the clergy and choir and requests $100 from them. “It costs to sit up on stage,” said Sapp. After he requests that the crowd bring their money to the altar as proof of their donation, you’re able to see people come forward in the social media video.

The video has caused quite a buzz on social media as users react to this “negative” way of fundraising money in the church. In the video posted to The Shade Room’s Instagram page, users took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One user commented, “Never wouldn’t gave itttt,” referencing Sapp’s famous song, Never Would’ve Made It. Another commented, “This is a reflection of him personally and not the body of Christ.”

Sapp has not yet addressed the viral video nor has details on when the request took place. What are your thoughts on this?

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!