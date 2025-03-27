New Howard Franklin Bridge Finally Opens: What’s Next For The Project

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay commuters took their first official trips across the newly completed eight-lane Howard Frankland Bridge, a major milestone after years of construction and anticipation. While traffic patterns on opening day remained typical, with bottlenecks at major interchanges, the bridge itself moved vehicles smoothly, drawing both praise and renewed calls for expanded transit solutions.

“This is one of the busiest, if not, the busiest corridors in Tampa Bay. Approximately 200,000 people use this bridge every day, which is more than all the other Tampa Bay bridges combined. That’s the Courtney Campbell, the Gandy, and the Skyway,” said David Alfonso, a project manager with FDOT. “In early 2026, when fully operational, that’s when the express lanes come online. It will increase capacity by 50%.”

The bridge’s future features include four express lanes, a pedestrian and bike path, and space reserved for a potential light rail line — none of which are available yet. The state’s phased approach also includes the massive Westshore interchange project, which will eventually cost more than the bridge’s $865 million price tag.

The Tampa Westshore interchange is arguably one of the worst bottlenecking areas in Tampa Bay. Plans to improve the interchange include: Widening I-275 to construct two new express lanes in each direction and reconstruct the general use lanes, constructing a new flyover ramp from the Howard Frankland Bridge to westbound SR 60 towards the Tampa International Airport, and Widening SR 60 to add additional capacity. Construction is expected to start in 2025, but won’t be completed for a few years.

While the bridge was celebrated for its sleek design and smoother travel, some local voices pointed out its limitations. Paramedic Christopher Morales called it “beautiful” but “boring,” saying Tampa Bay still lacks the robust public transit needed for long-term congestion relief. Transit advocate Alan Petrillo echoed those concerns, warning that without strong local investment, the bridge’s space for light rail could remain an unrealized dream.

Whit Blanton of Forward Pinellas noted that the express lanes could help support improved cross-bay public transportation, particularly through expanded bus service between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. However, frustrations remain, especially with the nearby Hillsborough exit, which is still under heavy construction and expected to take years to complete.

Long-term gains will be worth the wait as the new bridge provides improved access for people on foot and better connects local amenities. Now that the region is adjusting to the ribbon of new infrastructure, the emphasis is on making sure the bridge lives up to its full potential.

