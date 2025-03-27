Non-Profit Opens Fresh Produce Store in St. Pete Food Desert

Saving Our Seniors, a St. Petersburg-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity has officially opened its first brick-and-mortar grocery store. Located at the corner of First Avenue South and 49th Street South in South St. Pete, the store is positioned to serve a neighborhood long considered a food desert, offering fresh produce and pantry staples at affordable prices.

Founded by Kelli Casto, Saving Our Seniors originally operated through a mobile food truck program that delivered fresh fruits and vegetables directly to seniors. The move to a permanent storefront marks a major milestone for the organization. “We started our farmer’s market literally in our Chevy Malibu,” Casto said in 2024. “And we’ve grown it, you know, from just like 50 spots to we have over 180 different locations that we service monthly.”

The new store answers a growing call from the community for consistent access to nutritious, affordable food in a locally driven setting. Casto said it was important for her to be a voice for residents who are affected by food insecurity, and the establishment of a permanent location was sparked by local demand.

Daily fresh, homegrown produce from neighborhood farms fills the store, illustrating the organization’s dedication to community wellness and local agriculture. Prices are low — lower than at corporate stores, often — thanks to the volunteers who help run the stores and logistics.

Local residents have praised the store for its offering of a long-needed alternative to big box supermarket shopping, pointing to its focus on whole foods as well as its community-affiliated ownership model and accessibility. For Casto, success strikes home and has meaning. It offers a glimpse of growth stacking up point by point — mission accomplished, in real time as the small mobile market morphed into a community-minded grocery store.

