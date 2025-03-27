Tampa Bay Rays’ 2025 Season: Top 10 Players to Watch

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to open their 2025 season on Friday with a new temporary home and renewed optimism despite the challenges brought on by hurricane damage to Tropicana Field. Thanks to a partnership with the New York Yankees, the team will play the upcoming season at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

“We deeply appreciate that the Yankees have graciously allowed us to play at Steinbrenner Field for the 2025 season,” Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg told reporters. “The hurricane damage to Tropicana Field has forced us to take some extraordinary steps, just as Hurricanes Helene and Milton have forced thousands of families and businesses in our community to adapt to new circumstances as we all recover and rebuild.”

Now, as the Rays start their march toward the playoffs, here are 10 players who will be crucial to their success. Junior Caminero, who is just 21, has the early hallmarks of a future superstar, though the team is trying to temper expectations. The bullpen should be aided by Mason Montgomery, who dazzled in his September debut, and the rotation will feature Shane McClanahan, who missed 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery, but should be carefully managed as the workhorse.

Taj Bradley enters the season healthy and without restrictions, possessing top-of-the-rotation potential. Edwin Uceta’s poise under pressure will be vital, especially as the Rays hope for Pete Fairbanks’ return to form. Offensively, Danny Jansen, the club’s most notable offseason acquisition, is expected to improve catcher productivity and work closely with the pitching staff.

Yandy Diaz remains the engine of the lineup with quality at-bats and could see a shift in the batting order to increase RBI chances. Josh Lowe and Brandon Lowe are key offensive contributors if healthy, with Brandon expected to thrive in the hitter-friendly Steinbrenner Field.

Amid growing fan interest and an increased season-ticket base in Tampa, former manager Joe Maddon has reignited the debate around team ownership, suggesting Stuart Sternberg consider selling the franchise. Despite the uncertainty, the Rays are focused on the season ahead, ready to compete at a high level under challenging circumstances.

