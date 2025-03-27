Restaurant Mogul Sean Thongsiri to Open Two New Sushi Spots in Tampa Bay

Renowned restaurateur Sean Thongsiri is preparing to launch his latest culinary concept, Plate Sushi Grill and Lounge, in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 1. This opening follows the debut of its sister location in Tampa, set for Apr. 15. It marks Thongsiri’s third restaurant launch in just five months, following the successful unveiling of The Crane in January.

Located at 1601 Central Ave. on the first floor of the Arte apartment building, Plate Sushi Grill and Lounge will span 4,000 square feet and feature an innovative tapas bar concept. With nearly 30 years of experience along Central Avenue and a portfolio of over 40 restaurant openings—including popular spots like Mangosteen, Glass Noodle, and Green Pagoda — Thongsiri brings his signature approach to quality and creativity to this new venture.

One standout feature of the restaurant will be an 18-seat table with a $70,000 custom cooking unit, at which sushi and teppanyaki dishes will be expertly prepared table-side. Omakase—the must-try, chef’s-choice Japanese tasting menu—will cost less than $20, allowing diners to taste multiple high-quality dishes. Leonard Contractors is handling the build-out for the Tampa and St. Petersburg locations.

Thongsiri emphasizes that Plate Sushi Grill and Lounge will be rooted in excellence. “I’m not talking teriyaki chicken,” Thongsiri adds sharply. “I’m talking GOOD ingredients.” If the quality and care of Thongsiri’s other establishments, like Mangosteen, serve as an indicator of “GOOD ingredients,” Plate Sushi Grill and Lounge will surely deliver.

Fueled by a love for the restaurant world, Thongsiri says he enjoys creating new menus and witnessing guests savoring each bite. He’s just as energetic and creative as ever, with no signs of slowing down. He’s still eager to find new concepts and make future moves in the industry. With his new project, Thongsiri yet again takes a big step toward amping up St. Petersburg dining with originality, creativity, and a relentless culinary drive toward excellence.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.