New St. Petersburg Taco Truck Will Give All Profits to Fight Local Hunger

Masa Taco Truck, which Cameron and Ellen Macleish own together, first opened in March 2025, and its mission extends well beyond serving tasty food. Whereas its nonprofit counterpart, 360 Eats — which provides free gourmet meals from surplus food — operates as a nonprofit, Masa is a for-profit venture with all profits now committed to combating hunger and food waste in St. Petersburg.

Masa marks the launch of a new, sustainable stream of income for 360 Eats, which until now relied on grants and donations, subject to delays and limitations that can stall assistance. With Masa planning to hit the streets soon, the team is also eager to raise awareness and funds so it can continue its mission of providing free meals around food deserts and low-income communities. “Given our funding sources are small and limited,” said Cameron, “Masa works as a cool marketing strategy to let people know what we do. Through that, we get a lot of volunteers and new donors. It’s a cool way to engage the community.”

Since its founding, 360 Eats has distributed roughly 5,000 pounds of nutritious food each week, following USDA and Harvard dietary standards. The organization has become known for its impact, including the 2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero Award. Ronicca Whaley, owner of Shiso Crispy, who became a board member in October 2024, previously assisted Masa in designing their concept and menu.

Masa has already appeared at events such as the Brewers Guild Festival and as a pop-up across the region, generating buzz and building momentum ahead of its official debut at Nerd Nite St. Pete on March 25, 2025, at Coastal Creative.

Over the next five years, 360 Eats hopes to expand its scope beyond Pinellas Park to the greater Tampa Bay area. With Masa now on the go, the team believes it will serve up meals and impact the community in meaningful ways.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.