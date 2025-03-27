Straz Center Announces Nine Broadway Shows for 2025-2026 Season

On Monday, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa announced its highly anticipated Broadway 2025–2026 season lineup, which once again offers a mix of new productions and returning favorites. Carol Morsani Hall will host nine major Broadway shows, including everything from classic revivals to acclaimed contemporary works.

“This season’s Broadway at Straz Center shines with Tony Award winners for Best Musical Kimberly Akimbo and The Outsiders. Tony Award-winning Best Play Stereophonic takes audiences into a recording studio while rock musicians lay down tracks for a new album,” said CEO and President Greg Holland.

The season begins in mid-October with the return of The Wiz, followed closely by Water for Elephants at the end of the month and Kimberly Akimbo in November. The Outsiders, winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, runs from late December to early January, bringing the story of Ponyboy Curtis to life.

February welcomes & Juliet from Feb. 10–15, followed by Alicia Keys’ coming-of-age musical Hell’s Kitchen, set for Mar. 24 to Apr. 5. Stereophonic, featuring original music by Will Butler of Arcade Fire, will run from Apr. 28 to May 3. The season concludes with The Notebook, based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel, from May 26 to 31.

In addition to these new titles, the Straz Center will welcome back beloved shows, including Les Misérables, Beetlejuice The Musical, SIX U.S. Tour, and the holiday favorite A Christmas Story, The Musical, with Les Misérables scheduled for December.

Season tickets for the nine-show Broadway series go on sale Mar. 28, 2025, starting at $346.50. Premium seating requires an additional $750 donation per seat. Current season ticket holders must renew by Apr. 27, 2025. For ticket information and a complete schedule, patrons are encouraged to visit the Straz Center website or contact the Ticket Sales Office.

This bold and diverse season promises to captivate Tampa audiences with stories of heart, humor, and history on stage.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.