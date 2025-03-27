Tampa Bay Lightning To Air “Hockey Paradise” Animated Game For Kids

One of the many initiatives the NHL is doing to grow the game includes bringing the sport to a whole new experience. This Saturday, March 29, you can catch the Bolts in multiple ways. They’ll be taking on the New York Islanders at Amalie Arena, and fans will have a new way to watch the game. They’re brining “hockey paradise” to the animated world!

This Saturday’s game is Kid’s Day! So fans with tickets will enjoy family-focused programming inside Amalie Arena. The animated program will feature real-time, volumetric animation geared toward families and young hockey fans, who will join the Lightning’s mascot, ThunderBug, on a Floridian adventure to Hockey Paradise. During breaks, ThunderBug takes viewers on a virtual tour of the city stopping at iconic spots like the majestic Skyway Bridge and the roller coasters of Busch Gardens.

The foundation of this broadcast is the NHL’s player tracking technology. Every player’s movement is captured and transformed into animation, keeping the game authentic despite its animated style.

The Lightning are the fourth NHL team to try animated broadcasts this season. Chicago started the trend last year, while ESPN+ broke ground with the first full animated game between the Rangers and Capitals two years ago.

“We spent months working with NHL teams to build this world. Fans who pay attention will notice Easter eggs hidden throughout the environment, making this a unique way to experience hockey.” said Lightning chief marketing officer Matt Corey to Tampa Bay Times.

How can you tune into the action? Alongside the traditional broadcast of the game on FanDuel Sports Network, the latest animated program in the NHL HOCKEYVERSE will be carried locally on the official Lightning app and TampaBayLightning.com, or you can come out to the Watch Party on Ford Thunder Alley at AMALIE Arena.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.