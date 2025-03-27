This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 27

March 27 is a remarkable date in music, having hosted some of Hip-Hop & R&B’s most important events. It marks the birthday of R&B and pop icon Mariah Carey, born in 1969. This influential musician is known for her astonishing five-octave vocal range and signature whistle register. She has sold over 220 million records during her career spanning over three decades, and Rolling Stone magazine ranked her as the fifth greatest singer of all time.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of Hip-Hop and R&B’s best-selling albums and singles were released on this date:

1984: Influential rap group Run-DMC released their groundbreaking debut self-titled album. Although it only peaked at No. 53 on the Billboard 200, many critics regard it as one of Hip-Hop’s most influential albums in history, and it has been ranked 378 on Rolling Stone’s updated 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

Cultural Milestones

The Hip-Hop and R&B industry has ushered in important landmark events on March 27:

2001: American rapper Rasheeda released her debut studio album Dirty South, featuring the hit single “Do It.” The album reached No. 77 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also witnessed plenty of challenges on this date:

2015: Rapper Lil Durk’s manager OTF Chino, real name Uchenna Agina, was shot and killed in Chicago’s Avalon Park, aged just 24.

March 27 will forever be an important date in Hip-Hop and R&B, having hosted some of the most consequential moments in the development of these genres. As well as seeing the release of some of the most iconic albums of all time from genre-defining artists, it also marks many cultural moments that continue to inspire artists and fans.