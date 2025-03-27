Trial Begins for Sean Kingston and Mother in Million-Dollar Fraud Case

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, are facing serious legal trouble in Florida, where they are on trial for allegedly orchestrating a million-dollar fraud scheme that could put them behind bars for decades.

Their federal trial is now underway in Broward County, with both charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. Kingston and Turner have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors claim the two used fraudulent documents and fake wire transfers to obtain luxury goods, including nearly $500,000 in jewelry, a $160,000 Cadillac Escalade, and an $86,000 high-end bed. Authorities also allege they took more than $300,000 from two banks as part of the scheme.

From the start, the courtroom saw tension, with Turner requesting a new attorney on the first day. Then, on March 25, multiple victims testified, including a watch dealer who said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars due to Kingston’s alleged scheme. Other witnesses claimed the pair created fake wire transfer receipts to deceive victims into handing over expensive items, including a TV worth more than $100,000. A car salesman also testified that Kingston attempted to purchase a luxury vehicle using a fraudulent wire transfer.

The case came to a head in May 2024, when authorities arrested Kingston at Fort Irwin, California, during a performance. That same day, Turner was taken into custody during a raid at Kingston’s rented mansion in Southwest Ranches, Florida.

Kingston was already serving two years of probation for trafficking stolen property, while Turner has a prior conviction for bank fraud. If convicted on all counts, they each face up to 20 years in prison for every charge against them.

