Zendaya to Star as Ronnie Spector in ‘Be My Baby,’ Directed by Barry Jenkins

24 is expanding its partnership with Zendaya for Be My Baby, a film about the life of legendary singer Ronnie Spector. Now, acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins has signed on to direct, with Dave Kajganich set to write the screenplay, according to Deadline.

Zendaya, who will portray Spector, collaborated with Jenkins to shape a version of the story that goes beyond a conventional biopic. Rather than a standard “cradle-to-grave” narrative, the film aims to immerse audiences in Spector’s world, particularly her complicated relationship with producer Phil Spector.

Before her passing in 2022, Spector was closely involved with the project as an executive producer and personally chose Zendaya to portray her. Jenkins’ producing partners, Adele Romanski and Mark Ceryak, will also be part of the production.

The singer’s estate confirmed the news by sharing a screenshot of the announcement along with their statement of support: “The Estate of Ronnie Spector is thrilled to have Barry Jenkins at the helm of this deeply personal film. Ronnie handpicked Zendaya to portray her and we know this dynamic duo will bring her story to the screen in the most authentic way,” they posted.

Meanwhile, fans are already anticipating major awards recognition. On X, many are predicting this could be the role that earns Zendaya her first Oscar nomination.

“Remember this tweet… Zendaya is getting an Oscar for this! I see the vision,” one user wrote. “Zendaya, your Oscar is coming,” another posted. “Zendaya better be ready for her Oscar award,” added another.

