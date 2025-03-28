Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Open ‘Still G.I.N.’ Lounge in Nashville

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are set to bring a new kind of nightlife experience to Nashville with the opening of Still G.I.N., a “top-tier cocktail lounge” designed to blend West Coast style with Southern soul. According to Complex, the lounge will open its doors on April 4, located inside the four-story Nashville Live! entertainment district.

Designed for both locals and visitors, Still G.I.N. promises an “elevated” take on nightlife, reportedly featuring a curated selection of cocktails, including the Platinum Negroni, the Bee’s Knees, the OG-OF, and the Nashville Nightcap. The music lineup will showcase live DJs and performances, with a focus on hip-hop, R&B, and funk.

The venue itself has a storied past—it was once home to the George Jones Museum and now shares space with PBR Cowboy Bar, DraftKings Sports & Social, and Play Playground Nashville.

Nashville’s downtown scene has become known for its celebrity-backed bars, most of which are tied to country stars. Broadway is lined with venues linked to artists like Hank Williams Jr., Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, and Luke Bryan. However, in recent years, artists outside of country music have made their mark as well, including Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and Kid Rock.

Still, Still G.I.N. stands apart—not just as a new addition to Nashville’s nightlife, but as an extension of Dre and Snoop’s growing presence in the spirits industry. Last year, the two launched their Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop canned cocktail line, followed by their ultra-premium Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop gin. They also revisited Snoop’s classic “Gin & Juice” with a HARDY-inspired remix and an accompanying short film.

Beyond business ventures, Snoop has been spending more time in Nashville’s music scene. He joined Jelly Roll last year for a sold-out show at Bridgestone Arena, where they performed their Tom Petty-inspired song “Last Dance With Mary Jane.” More recently, he’s been spotted collaborating with ERNEST, teasing an upcoming track called “Gettin’ Gone.”

