Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Welcome Baby Girl

Megan Fox just gave birth to their first child together, and MGK couldn’t wait to share the news.

Taking to Instagram, he posted an adorable clip of their baby girl’s tiny hand, announcing that she made her grand entrance on Thursday (March 27).

“She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” MGK wrote, adding a sprinkle of emojis—including the astrological symbols for her sun (Aries), moon (Pisces), and rising (Gemini) signs. 🌟♈♓♊

But wait, there’s more! Over on his Instagram Story, MGK revealed that this wasn’t just any birth—it had its own custom soundtrack. He and his music crew SlimXX, BazeXX, Travis Barker, No Love, and Shaan Singh composed a special songjust for the moment.

“We composed the score of the birth. Born into 432 HZ. What an epic journey praise God,” he shared.

Megan Fox first announced her pregnancy back in November, tying it to a deeply personal loss. In a since-deleted Instagram post from November 12, she referenced the miscarriage she and MGK had experienced, writing: “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”

She even used MGK’s emotional song “Last November” in the post—a track where he opens up about their heartbreaking experience:

“One day in another ten weeks / I never even got to hear your heartbeat / Last year feels like a past life / We said forever on the very first night,” he sings.

This new arrival joins a blended family: Megan is already mom to Noah (12), Bodhi (11), and Journey (8), whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, MGK is dad to Casie (15).

