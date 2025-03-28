Petey Pablo’s ‘Raise Up’ May Become North Carolina’s Official Song

Petey Pablo’s 2001 hit “Raise Up” may soon be officially recognized as North Carolina’s Hip Hop anthem. A song that has long been embraced as a rallying cry for the state could now receive formal recognition.

According to WRAL News, Democratic Senators Natalie S. Murdock, Kandie Smith, and DeAndrea Salvador introduced a bill on March 25 to have the song designated as the state’s official Hip Hop anthem.

As a North Carolina native, Petey Pablo made his love for the state clear in the lyrics, and the song has been widely celebrated since its release. The University of North Carolina’s marching band frequently plays it at football games, and the Carolina Hurricanes use it as a hype song after every goal.

The bill also acknowledges the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, which was celebrated in 2023, and highlights the role of HBCUs in shaping the genre.

“North Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities have helped shape the rich and diverse sound of North Carolina’s Hip Hop artists,” the senators wrote.

There’s no set timeline for when the bill will be voted on.

Speaking of special moments, Petey Pablo himself made one couple’s wedding even more legendary in 2022. He surprised newlyweds Justin and Darnella Miller with a live performance of “Raise Up” at their reception. Dressed sharp in a brown suit and black turtleneck, Pablo had the crowd going wild as he rapped the unforgettable hook.

And yes, the guests actually spun towels over their heads—just like the lyrics say: “North Carolina! Come on and raise up/ Take your shirt off, twist it ’round your hand/ Spin it like a helicopter!”

Petey shared the magical moment on Instagram, writing: “Ladies and gentlemen if you want to see what some Good Love looks like here you go congratulations to @donna_ii & @mr_just10 thank you both for allowing me to be a part of something so magical a moment in time that will never be forgotten!!!!”

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.