Viral “Pop the Balloon” Dating Show Streaming Live on Netflix

Pop the Balloon is getting poppin’ on Netflix. Starting April 10, Netflix will stream a live version of the famous Pop the Balloon YouTube series. This version will be the same version of what everyone loves on YouTube, but LIVE and featuring a new guest host.

Pop the Balloon Takes on Netflix

Pop the Balloon is a popular dating series on YouTube known as a form of speed dating created by Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli. Both will also be executive producers on the Netflix version of the series.

During the show, guests line up and those interested can “pop the balloon” of those they are not interested in for whatever reason. Once your balloon is popped, you’re eliminated from the dating pool for that specific person.

Throughout the show, there’s a mixture of connections, altercations, and everything in between. The live version with Netflix will bring eliminations, dilemmas, and unfiltered romance to those who love how the YouTube series works.

Now that the series is joining Netflix, some other popular reality television stars will also make an appearance. Be prepared to see Johnny Bananas, Farrah Abraham, Zaina Sesay, and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to expand and reimagine Pop the Balloon on Netflix,” said Executive Producer Matt Sharp. “This new iteration builds on the original’s core concept while pushing the boundaries of connection, chemistry, and unpredictability.”

In this version, the show will also feature a new host. Nigerian American comedian, actor, and author Yvonne Orji will join the Netflix team as the celebrity host of Pop the Balloon.

Ready? Tune in to Netflix every Thursday at 8 pm starting April 10th to watch the live stream. Click here for more information.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!