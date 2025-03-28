Tampa Fire Department Launches Free Summer Training Academy for Teens

Starting June 9, local teens can try their hand at becoming future firefighters through Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s Summer Youth Academy. The free program runs through June 20 at the Tampa headquarters.

During this packed two-week course, students will learn real firefighting skills. They’ll work on everything from climbing tall ladders to performing mock rescues in cramped spaces. Water rescue methods are also part of the hands-on training.

Students who want to join need to turn in their paperwork to HCFR by March 28. The department covers everything: uniforms, meals, and training gear are free for all participants.

The academy mixes practical training with important classroom lessons. Students learn life-saving skills like CPR and first aid while trying out specialized equipment. They’ll practice breaking down doors and climbing buildings with professional gear.

Training mirrors what actual firefighters go through. Teams work together, just like during real emergency calls. Between sessions, working firefighters drop by to share their experiences and talk about career options in emergency services.

Each day brings fresh challenges with top-notch equipment. Students get to drive modern fire trucks, handle powerful water hoses, and try out the newest protective gear.

Through group activities, students learn what it takes to keep their community safe. The program focuses on fire prevention and public safety skills.

With local fire departments needing more staff, this academy creates opportunities for young recruits. Students train in the same modern facility where working firefighters practice their skills.

Check the county website for application information. Students must attend all sessions to complete the program and get certified.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.