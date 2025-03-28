Tampa Gears Up for Women’s Final Four: Top Sports Bars to Catch March Madness Action

March Madness kicks off with First Four games on March 20. Teams found out where they’re headed during Selection Sunday’s big announcement, March 16 on ESPN, leading to three weeks of intense basketball action.

Breaking new ground, Tampa will host the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four at Amalie Arena on April 4 and 6. Tampa becomes the first U.S. city to host these championship games four times.

Tampa’s sports bars are getting ready for the crowds. The Press Box, a Dale Mabry staple celebrating 40 years of tournament viewing, is set to go. At Yard House, fans can watch games outside in their huge beer garden loaded with TVs.

Looking for good game food? Walk-Ons Sports Bistreaux on Gramercy Lane has everything you need. Down on Franklin Street, Hattrick’s Tavern serves up famous wings and popular Italian egg rolls.

Each team’s fans have their favorite spots around town. Auburn supporters head to Duffy’s Sports Grill, while Tennessee fans fill Miller’s Ale House. Gator fans pack Riveters on Dale Mabry Highway to root for Florida.

From April 3-6, the Convention Center becomes Tourney Town, a free festival packed with games and team displays. Kids under 18 can join the Women’s Final Four Bounce along the Riverwalk on April 5.

Downtown offers plenty of options. Top Shelf Sports Lounge features 15 screens, while The Retreat has kept fans coming back since 1938. In Ybor City, Bad Monkey Sports Bar shows games on 20 TVs.

Birmingham and Spokane host Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games March 28-31. Teams are selected using a quadrant system, matching how the men’s tournament works.

Watch all games on ESPN networks. No TV around? Stream the games through ESPN+ or other services that carry ESPN.

The weekend really gets going with a Super Saturday Concert mixing food, music, and Tampa’s all-out celebration of women’s college basketball.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.