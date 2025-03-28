This Day in Hip Hop and R&B History: March 28

Throughout the history of Hip-Hop and R&B, few dates stand out as much as March 28. This day has seen some of the most significant events in the development and evolution of these genres. One artist born on this day in 1972 is the American R&B and Soul singer-songwriter and producer Ledisi. Over the course of her three-and-a-half-decade career, she has released 11 studio albums, the most successful arguably being her sixth, Pieces of Me (2011), which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the ages, March 28 has witnessed the release of influential singles and albums:

1995:

Rapper and producer Big K.R.I.T. released his self-produced mixtape, Return of 4Eva, with guest appearances from David Banner, Chamillionaire, Big Sant, Raheem DeVaughn, and Joi. The release enjoyed a positive reception, with Rolling Stone naming it the 32nd best album of 2011.

Rapper and producer Big K.R.I.T. released his self-produced mixtape, Return of 4Eva, with guest appearances from David Banner, Chamillionaire, Big Sant, Raheem DeVaughn, and Joi. The release enjoyed a positive reception, with Rolling Stone naming it the 32nd best album of 2011. 2016: American rap icon Lil’ Kim dropped her fourth mixtape, Lil Kim Season, through I.R.S. Records. Its promotional single, “#Mine,” reached No. 20 on the Billboard Rap Digital Songs list.

Cultural Milestones

This day has ushered culture-defining moments that are as relevant today as when they occurred:

1981:

American rock band Blondie’s 1981 single “Rapture” began a two-week-long run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first No.1 song in the U.S. to feature a rap verse. During the rap section, the song referenced hip-hop artists Fab 5 Freddy and Grandmaster Flash. 2001: In an interview with MTV News, rapper and record producer Sean Combs, known as Puff Daddy at the time, revealed he decided to change his moniker to P. Diddy. He made the decision with the purpose of getting a fresh start after he was acquitted of serious charges related to a previous shooting incident.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also been the backdrop for some of the most controversial events in Hip-Hop and R&B history:

1999:

Rapper Freaky Tah, of the American Hip-Hop group Lost Boyz, was murdered in Queens, New York. His son, Freaky Kah, joined the group after the murder to carry on his legacy. 2014: American rap trio Migos were involved in a highway shooting in Miami, Florida, after leaving a nightclub. Although none of the group’s members were hurt, one of their bodyguards suffered a gunshot injury to the leg.

March 28 will forever be etched in Hip-Hop and R&B history. From influential album releases to the untimely death of Freaky Tah, this date has shaped the industry into what it is today.