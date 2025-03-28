USF’s Record-Breaking Receiver Sean Atkins Grabs NFL Scouts’ Attention at Pro Day

NFL and CFL scouts gathered at the University of South Florida’s Pro Day on March 26. Their target? Sean Atkins, the explosive receiver who broke school records with 200 catches and 2,167 receiving yards.

Despite his smaller size at 5-foot-8.5 and 177 pounds, Atkins impressed. He pushed out 12 reps on the bench press at 225 pounds while leaping 9 feet 10 inches in the broad jump. His breakout 2023 season saw him grab 92 passes, pile up 1,054 yards, and score seven touchdowns.

Teams noticed his kick return abilities, which could help his NFL chances. This extra skill caught eyes at January’s College Gridiron Showcase & Symposium.

“I tell everybody the same thing: turn the film on and look at the production, and look at the production in the big games against the best competition. He’s just a competitor,” said USF head coach Alex Golesh to Green Gold and Bold.

The former walk-on showed up against elite competition, burning Miami’s defense for 11 catches and 125 yards in 2024. He’s displayed unexpected versatility, completing all three career passes, including an impressive 62-yard touchdown throw.

His back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons earned him Second Team All-AAC honors. In big moments, he stepped up, setting another school record with 17 catches in bowl games.

Beginning as a walk-on, he juggled academics while earning his spot under Golesh’s leadership. His strong games against powerhouses Alabama and Miami showed he can hang with the best.

