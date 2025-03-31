Cardi B Accuses Offset of Harassment in Explosive Rant

Just when you thought Cardi B and Offset’s breakup couldn’t get any more dramatic, boom—another twist! The rapper is now accusing her estranged husband of straight-up harassing her with explicit messages.

Since Cardi filed for divorce last year, the exes have been at each other’s throats in public spats. But this latest round? It might be the most intense yet.

Over the weekend, Cardi hopped on X Spaces and dropped some serious allegations, claiming Offset has been flooding both her and her rumored new man (NFL star Stefon Diggs) with sexually explicit messages—and even making terrifying threats.

“This guy is upset because I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life. He’s mad about that,” she said.

“Mind you, this man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with of me and him having sex. That’s the type of s— I’ve been dealing with for the past two months.”

According to Cardi, Offset’s harassment doesn’t stop there. “Every time he knows I go out of town, he harasses me, he leaves me voice notes trying to put my self-esteem to the ground, and I’m so tired of it. I’m so tired of him and his girlfriend playing games on my phone, leaving explicit voicemails on my phone.”

And speaking of Offset’s new girlfriend, Cardi had a few words for her too: “I hit this girl up before like, ‘Yo, I better not find out you’ve been in my house.’ This girl told me, ‘Why you care that I’m in the house. You haven’t been there for three years.’”

“Girl, how you gonna tell me why I’m mad that you in my house! That’s my house that I bought. Are you okay?”

Cardi also accused Offset of ordering an attack on one of her friends as part of what she calls his ongoing campaign against her. And she made it crystal clear—if he doesn’t apologize, she’s ready to spill all the tea.

“I’m expos[ing] every f—— thing,” she warned.

As of now, Offset hasn’t responded to the claims, but something tells us this isn’t the last chapter in their drama.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.