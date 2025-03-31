Free GloRilla Concert in Tampa: Know Before You Go

G-L-O is coming to T-P-A. The NCAA Women’s Final Four is coming to Tampa this weekend! To celebrate, the NCAA is hosting a few free events to the public including a free concert at Curtis Hixon Park featuring GloRilla. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the Super Saturday Concert.

The show is taking place on Saturday April 5 at Curtis Hixon Park in Downtown Tampa. The show is 100% FREE so don’t let anyone try to scam you on tickets. There will be food and drink available for purchase at the park. Gates will open at 6pm with the opener DJ ReRe hitting the stage at 6:45pm. GloRilla is expected to go on around 8:00pm, but remember, these times can change without notice.

If your phone service is AT&T, then we have some good news! You can join the AT&T Fast Lane at Super Saturday Concert to get in before everyone else! To take advantage of this expedited entry, fans must arrive at the Main Entry and be able to verify on their phone that AT&T is their wireless provider or have their AT&T Fiber bill ready for verification. Once you get to the park, find the signs for the AT&T Fast Lane to get you and 1 guest a spot in the front of the line.

With THOUSANDS of fans taking over Downtown Tampa, the TECO Streetcar has extended it’s hours Thursday-Sunday. The streetcars will operate every 15-20 minutes throughout the weekend with services near Amalie Arena. The streetcar hours are:

Thursday, April 3: 7:00 a.m. until midnight

Friday, April 4: 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 5: 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Sunday, April 6: 8:30 a.m. until midnight

Bag Policy

For EVERY event during the Final Four weekend, Bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including backpacks, purses, and clear bags, will not be permitted. Medical and parenting bags no larger than 14″x14″x6″ are permitted at designated x-ray entry points. All bags are subject to security inspection.

