Historic Don CeSar Hotel Reopens After Six-Month Hurricane Closure

After a brutal six-month shutdown following Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the iconic Don CeSar Hotel in St. Pete Beach opened its doors again on March 26.

The storms caused the worst damage the pink landmark has seen since it was built in 1928. Now visitors can once again enjoy the pools, relax at the spa, eat at Maritana, or grab drinks at the Lobby Bar. Room bookings will start on April 1.

“It is an important symbol for all of our community and for all of Tampa Bay to say ‘please come visit and the doors are open for you,” said Charlie Justice to baynews9.com.

Work crews will continue repairs until fall 2025. They’re now focusing on fixing up the grand ballroom, retail spaces, and dining areas that still need work.

This latest chapter adds to the building’s colorful 97-year history. Over the years, it changed hands, going from a luxury hotel to a military hospital in the 1940s, before becoming a hotel again in 1973.

Even the Great Depression couldn’t take down this beachfront treasure. A clever move to host the New York Yankees during spring training kept the hotel afloat during tough times.

The Maritana restaurant was named after an obscure light opera that inspired the original building design. Today, it remains a favorite spot for guests.

Renovations in 2009, 2011, and 2018 added modern amenities while preserving the hotel’s historic charm. Each update struck a balance between classic elegance and modern comfort.

The current repairs mirror earlier restoration projects. When the hotel started falling apart, a huge $7.5 million renovation in 1973 saved it from ruin.

