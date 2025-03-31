Popular St. Pete Karaoke Bar Expands To Tampa with Themed Rooms and Rooftop Bar

A new LALA location just opened at 208 South Howard Ave., bringing private karaoke rooms and high-end dining to Tampa’s popular SoHo district. This spot is the brand’s second Tampa Bay location.

Guests can choose from 46,000 songs using French-made software. Each private room has its own unique them, from the secretive Speakeasy to the groovy Studio LALA with its 70s vibe and the bold Rock & Red room.

In the kitchen, former Bern’s chef Kait Smith creates American food with French and Mediterranean influences. Popular dishes include seared Spanish octopus, juicy filet mignon, and burgers topped with truffle aioli.

At the St. Pete location, the neighboring Grand Central Brewhouse adds more drink choices. The bar serves craft beers, wine selections, and cocktails, with their LALA 75 drink being the crowd favorite. At the new Tampa location, LaLa is the perfect spot to start or end your night of bar-hopping in the popular SoHo district.

They’re open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. Happy hour runs weekdays 4-6 p.m., and Tuesdays and Wednesdays offer deals on wine and karaoke rooms.

You’ll find live music five nights a week. Thursday shows begin at 9, while Friday performances start at 10.

Since opening its first spot on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg in 2021, LALA has become a local favorite. The original location still draws big crowds three years later.

While you might get lucky with a walk-in room, it’s better to book ahead. You can get food and drinks delivered right to your private karaoke room.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.