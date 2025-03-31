Sean Kingston and His Mother, Janice Turner, Found Guilty of Wire Fraud

Reggae-influenced pop singer Sean Kingston, known for hits like “Beautiful Girls” and “Fire Burning,” and his mother, Janice Turner, have been found guilty of wire fraud. The case, which has shocked many of the artist’s fans and the public, brings to light serious legal troubles that have overshadowed Kingston’s music career.

Sean Kingston Guilty on All Counts

As reported by NBC News, Kingston and his mother, were found guilty on five counts in their fraud trial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They face 20 years in prison for each count. The mother and son tandem were accused of fraud by a jewelry business, luxury bed company, used luxury and exotic car leadership, and a luxury microLED TV company.

Kingston’s lawyers said in a statement via USA Today, “We do not agree with the verdict. We are thankful that Mr. Kingston was allowed to remain out on bond while awaiting sentencing. We will file an appeal at that time.” Turner’s attorney added, “Naturally, we do not agree with the verdict. We will proceed in the normal course to sentencing in 3 months. At that time, we will file an appeal.”

In the indictment, Kingston and Turner planned to commit wire fraud between April 2023 and March 2024 and that they sought to “unjustly enrich themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewelry, and other goods.” The mother and son tandem allegedly kept the items they received without paying for them.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida also alleged Kingston used “his celebrity status” to convince the vendors to give him leeway to “either supply or deliver their goods and services” even if Kingston did not yet pay for the item or service in full.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kingston faces one count of organized scheme to defraud, four counts of criminal use of personal identification information, three counts of grand theft, and one count of fraud. Meanwhile, his mother has been charged with one count of organized scheme to defraud, three counts of criminal use of personal identification information, three counts of grand theft, and one count of fraud.

Kingston was confined to house arrest with electric monitoring, while his mother was to remain in federal custody at the Miami Federal Detention Center until sentencing on July 11.