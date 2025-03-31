Tampa BBQ Restaurant Wins Top Cuban Sandwich Prize at Ybor’s International Festival

With so many great local Cuban and sandwich spots in Tampa, you may be re-reading that title and saying to yourself “BBQ and Cuban sandwiches, really?”. Well this weekend, we have a new crowned champion for best popular Cuban sandwich. Station House BBQ took home top honors in the “World’s Best Popular Cuban Sandwich” category at Ybor City’s International Cuban Sandwich Festival, scoring a big win on March 30, 2025. They join other local greats like Flan Factory and La Segunda.

Every year, Ybor City comes alive with the International Cuban Sandwich Festival. This food celebration puts Tampa’s cuisine in the spotlight as sandwich makers showcase their craft. Station House BBQ’s winning sandwich, the Smokin’ Cuban, combines juicy smoked pork with sweet ham and hard salami. A tasty blend of Swiss cheese sauce, zippy mojo mayo mustard, crunchy sweet relish, and rich guava BBQ sauce makes this sandwich special.

Two Tampa Bay locations serve up their food – a busy Seminole Heights kitchen and a new spot at the Museum of Science and Industry (MOSI). A third location will open soon at Starkey Ranch.

Running the show is an unexpected duo. Anthony Fonseca swapped his firefighting career for cooking, while his wife Allison left teaching behind. Together, they’ve built something bigger than a restaurant – they’ve created a gathering spot for locals.

This recent win adds to their growing list of achievements. They’ve been named Best BBQ in Tampa Bay, and their catering is ranked tops locally.

Staying true to their service background, the owners continue giving back. Through regular charity events and food donations, they nourish both bodies and souls across Tampa Bay.

Sweet and smoky brisket baked beans complete their menu. These filling sides are just as popular as their famous Cuban sandwich, keeping customers coming back for more.

