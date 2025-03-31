Tampa Neighborhood Ranks 4th Best Place To Live in America for 2025

After analyzing 230 cities and 18,000 neighborhoods across the country, Niche placed Tampa’s Harbour Island fourth on its 2025 list of best places to live in America.

“Where you live shapes so many aspects of your life, from career opportunities to the sense of community you feel,” said Luke Skurman, CEO of Niche.

This waterfront community, home to 4,400 residents, got top marks for its blend of housing options and downtown convenience. The research considered things like school quality, housing market conditions, and living expenses.

Just a short walk from Tampa Convention Center and the Riverwalk, the neighborhood features condos, townhomes, and apartments. Residents can hop on water taxis and the Cross Bay Ferry to reach St. Petersburg quickly.

Hockey enthusiasts can walk to Lightning games at Amalie Arena. The neighborhood comes alive with local bars, restaurants, and green spaces throughout.

The area began as Grassy Island in 1906, created from a port dredging project. Workers dubbed it Seddon Island after W. L. Seddon, the chief engineer at Seaboard Air Line Railway.

Beneficial Land Corporation snagged the 177-acre property from Seaboard Coast Line in 1979. By 1985, they had turned the old industrial area into residential space.

A driverless tram connected the island to downtown Tampa from 1985 to 1999. New housing projects popped up, including Seddon Cove, The Garrison, and The Grandview.

Famous locals like baseball star Gary Sheffield and NFL player John Lynch made their homes here. The area’s success led to more Tampa waterfront development, including Water Street Tampa.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.