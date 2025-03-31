Tampa Pro Skateboarding Competition Returns for 31st Year With Olympic Talent

Skateboard sitting on a tennis court at sunset.

Tampa’s famous skate park is bringing back its signature pro competition this spring. From April 2-6, Olympic star Jake Ilardi and current Thrasher Skater of the Year Jamie Foy will go head-to-head at the 31st Tampa Pro.

Free practice sessions kick off the five-day event on April 2. Skaters will show their best moves for prize money, with Independent’s Best Trick contest offering a cool $1,000 to the winner.

Want to check out the action? Pick up tickets starting at $15 to see the Street Qualifiers, Best Trick showdowns, and high-energy Street Finals. Previous winners get to skip right to Semi-Finals, making things even more exciting.

The schedule includes paid practice sessions April 3-4, leading up to the main events April 5-6. Industry folks get in on the fun too, with special contests for team managers and VIPs.

When night falls, The Bricks in Ybor City lights up with music. See Zinnia’s Garden on April 4, then catch Die Spitz the following night.

Unlike big corporate competitions, the spot at 4215 E. Columbus Dr. keeps it authentic and gritty. This close community vibe makes Tampa Pro stand out from polished events like Street League.

What began in 1995 has turned into three decades of skateboarding history. The final party at The Bricks on April 6 wraps up this milestone year.

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.