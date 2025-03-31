This Day in Sports History: March 31

Historically, March 31 has seen significant events and achievements from legends of the game. Here, you’ll discover some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Memorable moments in sport that occurred on March 31 include:

1877: Test cricket saw the debut of the feared Australian fast bowler Fred “The Demon” Spofforth. Australia lost the second test against England by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

College Basketball Championships

March 31 has featured several upsets:

1975: In the 37th NCAA men’s basketball tournament, UCLA beat Kentucky 92-85 to win its 10th championship under coach John Wooden, who had announced his retirement two days earlier.

Memorable Hockey Accomplishments

Some big names in the NHL have been featured on March 31:

1973: Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr scored his third career hat trick in a 7-3 loss in Toronto, becoming the first player in NHL history to score 100 points in four consecutive seasons.

Looking back on these March 31 events, the obvious theme is NHL legends. The standout among them is Bobby Orr. Famous for his leaping celebration in the 1970 Stanley Cup final, Orr was the first historic offensive defenseman and is undoubtedly among the top 10 greatest hockey players of all time.