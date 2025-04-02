Pinellas County Wants Rays to Pay Up After $1.3B Stadium Deal Falls Apart

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
In this aerial view, the roof of Tropicana Field is seen in tatters after Hurricane Milton destroyed it as the storm passed through the area on October 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala has formally requested that the Tampa Bay Rays reimburse expenses related to a now-defunct stadium project expected to receive partial public funding. This move follows the Rays' recent decision to walk away from a proposed $1.3 billion stadium and redevelopment deal, casting doubt over the future of the project. The deal officially expired on Monday.

Latvala's request focuses on recovering costs associated with the county's preparation for the agreement, including consultant fees and legal services. County Administrator Barry Burton also plans to contact the City of St. Petersburg, which led the negotiations, to coordinate a unified response. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch acknowledged the city has already spent more than $2.4 million on consultants, economic impact studies, and legal support as part of the effort.

Welch emphasized that the city remains committed to redeveloping the Gas Plant District regardless of the stadium deal's outcome. He also recognized the legitimacy of Latvala's reimbursement request, underscoring the extensive resources invested by the local government.

In response to the request, the Rays shifted the blame toward local officials. “When it comes to honoring the spirit of the new ballpark agreements, it is Pinellas County, not the Rays, that falls short,” team co-president Matt Silverman wrote in a letter to Latvala.

