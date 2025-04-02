Wilmer Valderrama Joins Community Rebuilding in Tampa

Wilmer Valderrama, the “That '70s Show” and “NCIS” star, was back in Florida to help the hurricane recovery efforts in Tampa's West Park neighborhood. Valderrama — who is from Florida — teamed up with Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan and Operation BBQ Relief to help local residents affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton. The event served 2,500 meals, part of Operation BBQ Relief's broader mission, which has delivered nearly 13 million meals nationwide, with many benefiting Florida communities.

Valderrama emphasized the strength of the neighborhood, saying, "Not only does this city still stand, but it finds a way to live life and thrive — something we could all learn from." He engaged with residents in Spanish, listened to their stories, and praised their resilience in the face of repeated natural disasters. "We're able to engage in immediate and real-time, and I'm proud of that," he added. "I think today, most artists are understanding that activism has got to be a natural and organic extension of who we are as artists in this industry. It's our responsibility."