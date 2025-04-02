Wilmer Valderrama Joins Community Rebuilding in Tampa
Wilmer Valderrama, the “That '70s Show” and “NCIS” star, was back in Florida to help the hurricane recovery efforts in Tampa's West Park neighborhood. Valderrama — who is from Florida — teamed up with Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan and Operation BBQ Relief to help local residents affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton. The event served 2,500 meals, part of Operation BBQ Relief's broader mission, which has delivered nearly 13 million meals nationwide, with many benefiting Florida communities.
Valderrama emphasized the strength of the neighborhood, saying, "Not only does this city still stand, but it finds a way to live life and thrive — something we could all learn from." He engaged with residents in Spanish, listened to their stories, and praised their resilience in the face of repeated natural disasters. "We're able to engage in immediate and real-time, and I'm proud of that," he added. "I think today, most artists are understanding that activism has got to be a natural and organic extension of who we are as artists in this industry. It's our responsibility."
Local leaders, such as Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez, Florida Senator Jay Collins, and U.S. Representative Kathy Castor, supported the effort, reiterating the need for recovery in the aftermath of the disaster.
Valderrama also started a lifestyle brand in 2024, E.P.U., inspired by military style and dedicated to making a difference, with part of proceeds going to the USO.
A Latino voting rights champion and a USO supporter since 2007, Valderrama continues to combine activism with his work, using his platform to elevate underrepresented communities.