Pinellas County Approves $24 Million For Major Attraction Upgrades

Tourist tax dollars worth $24 million will help improve five local spots in Pinellas County. The largest chunks will upgrade Clearwater Beach Marina and update the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

People staying in hotels pay a 6% tax that generated $96 million last year. With 6.4 million overnight guests helping fill the fund, $7.85 million will update the marina while $7.75 million will improve the sports complex.

New seawalls and a walkway connecting shops at the marina should increase yearly visitors by 200,000 people. The location's revenue could jump from $210 million to $304 million in ten years.

The old waterfront facility, built in the 1950s, needs essential repairs to keep boats operating. During construction, parking could be challenging.

The Eddie C. Moore Complex will get a new broadcast center, ideal for ESPN and other networks. Nine fields will feature LED lights, improved dugouts, and additional seating for spectators.

These improvements should attract 21,200 more sports visitors yearly. That translates to another $20.3 million going to local businesses by 2034.

The Palladium Theater at St. Petersburg College gets its share too. Its $25 million renovation brings better sound and new seats by late 2026.