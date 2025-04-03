Tampa Fans Line Up for Early Release of A’ja Wilson’s Nike Shoes

Fans filled downtown Tampa's streets, hoping to get their hands on A'ja Wilson's first Nike signature shoe before its May release. Some showed up at sunrise to secure their spot at the front of the line.

The A'One represents a milestone for women's sports. Wilson, who's earned three MVPs and two championships with the Las Vegas Aces, is among the few WNBA players to land Nike deals.

Next month's launch features the A'One basketball shoe and Calm Slide. The Tampa store saw huge lines forming well before opening its doors for this special preview. Fans can check it out from 11a-6pm on April 3 at 1617 N Franklin St, Tampa.

Nike designed these shoes to serve two purposes. They're built for serious basketball performance while looking cool enough for everyday wear.

Beyond basketball, Wilson continues to make waves. Besides winning Olympic gold and an NCAA championship, she dedicates herself to fighting bullying and helping kids with dyslexia through her charitable work.

This shoe launch adds to her impressive achievements. Through her foundation, she works to solve problems she personally understands, helping kids overcome challenges she faced growing up.

This release shows how sports marketing is changing. Female athletes are increasingly creating their own product lines, though the fight for equal marketing opportunities continues.

Nike chose Wilson to spearhead this movement as women's professional basketball keeps attracting larger audiences and growing viewership each season.