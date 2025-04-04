ContestsEvents
Marlon Wayans Stars in Him, A Football Horror Movie

Ever wondered what a football horror movie would look like? Well, wonder no more! At CinemaCon on Wednesday, audiences got their first eerie glimpse of Him, the latest spine-tingler from…

Actor Marlon Wayans visits 'The IMDb Show' on July 15, 2019 in Studio City, California.
Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images

Ever wondered what a football horror movie would look like? Well, wonder no more! At CinemaCon on Wednesday, audiences got their first eerie glimpse of Him, the latest spine-tingler from Monkeypaw Productions. According to Deadline, the first trailer for the Justin Tipping-directed film was unveiled.

Starring Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, and Tim Heidecker, Him follows a rising football star who joins an isolated training compound to learn from a legendary (but aging) quarterback, per IMDb. Sounds like a dream opportunity, right? Not so fast. Deadline reports that the trailer hints at something far more sinister. The outlet described the trailer to have Wayans’ sharp-tongued coach’s voice-over as glimpses of goat imagery, blood-soaked figures, and mysterious, scantily clad women flash across the screen.

The first look kicks off with a shot of a football stadium as Wayans’ intense voice booms: “Do you want this? I said, do you want this? Training, lifting, running, sweating, intense. Talent is how hard you are willing to work, no days off, mostly we grind. I am never good enough. I am never good enough.” Then Two helmeted players collide, and suddenly, the supernatural takes over.

Mark your calendars—Him arrives on September 19, perfectly timed to creep out football fans just as the 2025-26 NFL season begins.

Jordan PeeleJulia FoxMarlon WayansMovies
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
