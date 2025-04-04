Marlon Wayans Stars in Him, A Football Horror Movie
Ever wondered what a football horror movie would look like? Well, wonder no more! At CinemaCon on Wednesday, audiences got their first eerie glimpse of Him, the latest spine-tingler from Monkeypaw Productions. According to Deadline, the first trailer for the Justin Tipping-directed film was unveiled.
Starring Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, and Tim Heidecker, Him follows a rising football star who joins an isolated training compound to learn from a legendary (but aging) quarterback, per IMDb. Sounds like a dream opportunity, right? Not so fast. Deadline reports that the trailer hints at something far more sinister. The outlet described the trailer to have Wayans’ sharp-tongued coach’s voice-over as glimpses of goat imagery, blood-soaked figures, and mysterious, scantily clad women flash across the screen.
The first look kicks off with a shot of a football stadium as Wayans’ intense voice booms: “Do you want this? I said, do you want this? Training, lifting, running, sweating, intense. Talent is how hard you are willing to work, no days off, mostly we grind. I am never good enough. I am never good enough.” Then Two helmeted players collide, and suddenly, the supernatural takes over.
Mark your calendars—Him arrives on September 19, perfectly timed to creep out football fans just as the 2025-26 NFL season begins.