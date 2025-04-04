Ryan Wells Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Supporting Student Chefs

The Ryan Wells Foundation marks two decades of changing young lives through food. Since 2004, they've backed 175 Tampa Bay students and built cooking programs in area schools. Their yearly "Evening With the Chefs" event on May 9 will honor this achievement.

"These students bring life to us, and they actually help heal us," Ryan's father, Mike, said to ABC Action News. "He would have loved this."

After losing their son Ryan in a car crash, the Wells family turned grief into action. Ryan, who studied at Tarpon Springs High School, dreamed of cooking. His memory now inspires other young cooks to chase their goals.

At Tarpon Springs High School, the results shine bright. Students cook in two state-of-the-art kitchens and run their own on-campus eatery. The hands-on practice gives them real skills for their future.

Take Emma Hallett, a senior who spends her days in these kitchens. She's gaining practical skills while working toward her goal in hospitality management.

The Sheraton Sand Key Resort will host the May tribute. Students will work side-by-side with skilled chefs, showing off what they've learned.

The foundation's work goes past school walls. They pitch in by cooking meals for people who need food help in the area.

Support from neighbors keeps the work going strong. Their gifts build better cooking spaces in schools and send more kids to culinary school.